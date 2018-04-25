Authorities: Car crashes into hair salon, injuring 8 people

BRENTWOOD, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a car crashed into a hair salon at a Pennsylvania shopping complex, injuring the driver and seven other people.

The crash at the BoRics salon in Brentwood occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the car went through the salon and stopped when it hit the back wall, trapping at least one person under the vehicle.

Six of the injured were found inside the salon, including the 58-year-old man who was driving the car, while two others were found outside. All eight were being treated at hospitals for undisclosed injuries, and two were listed in critical condition.

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, Allegheny County authorities say it appeared to be either medical- or alcohol-related.