Small plane crashes in Pennsylvania, killing 2 people

WILLIAMSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A small plane has crashed in central Pennsylvania, killing two people.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine aircraft crashed around 8:45 a.m. Thursday in a residential area in Williamsburg, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Altoona. The plane had taken off in Lancaster and was originally bound for South Bend, Indiana, but was diverted to the Altoona airport.

The Blair County Coroner's Office has confirmed that two people died, but has not released their identities.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.