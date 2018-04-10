2 found dead with gunshot wounds after crash

CORNWALL, Pa. (AP) - Police say two men were found dead with gunshot wounds after a crash in Pennsylvania.

Cornwall police responded shortly after 10 p.m. Monday and found two Reading men lying in the roadway, one with a gunshot wound to the chest and another with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Police in the Lebanon County borough said a vehicle heading north on Route 72 had swerved, struck a post holding traffic signs and hit a median barrier.

Authorities haven't determined whether the men died of their wounds or due to the crash.

A handgun was found on the roadway. Witnesses reported a third person in the vehicle who fled on foot and was being sought. Anyone who saw someone walking on the road is asked to call investigators.