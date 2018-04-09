2 workers killed, 1 injured in Pennsylvania helicopter crash

SMETHPORT, Pa. (AP) - A helicopter crash in northwestern Pennsylvania has killed two people and injured a third.

State police say the crash occurred around 5:25 p.m. Sunday near Smethport. Authorities believe the helicopter was hovering next to a power line while workers tethered to the helicopter performed maintenance on the lines.

The two people killed in the crash were pronounced dead at the scene. The injured person was taken to a hospital, but further details on their condition have not been disclosed.

The names of the three people and the company they were working for have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.