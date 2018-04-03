Man held for trial in slaying of girlfriend's father

COLEBROOKDALE, Pa. (AP) - A man has been ordered held for trial on charges that he beat and shot to death his girlfriend's father last year in eastern Pennsylvania.

The Reading Eagle reports that 32-year-old Matthew Boyer of Douglass Township appeared Tuesday at a brief preliminary hearing on the first-, second- and third-degree murder and other charges.

Authorities allege that he brought a baseball bat and a gun to the Colebrookdale home Dec. 28 and eventually shot 58-year-old Stephen Kriebel several times.

Berks County prosecutors called no witnesses, offering the affidavit of probable cause. Defense attorney Adam Sager questioned the state police investigator, asking who troopers interviewed about allegations Boyer had made against the victim.

The judge barred the defendant's relatives from contacting the victim's family after prosecutors said several members had done so.

Information from: Reading Eagle, http://www.readingeagle.com/