Pennsylvania National Guard soldiers ready to help in storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf says more than 450 Pennsylvania National Guard soldiers remain on standby or are staged for possible missions throughout the night during the storm.

Wolf said Wednesday afternoon that snow is expected to continue through the night and into early Thursday morning. He says residents - especially those in the southern and eastern portions of the commonwealth - should continue to avoid unnecessary travel.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation have lifted some restrictions on the turnpike and highways but have left others in place.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says it plans to resume normal weekday service Thursday but warns that some delays, bus route detours and suspensions, rail trip cancellations and other disruptions are possible.

___

This story has been corrected to remove 'winter' from first paragraph, summary, long headline.