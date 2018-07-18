Pa. high court strikes down law that ended assistance program for poor

Former Gov. Tom Corbett, who signed law that was overturned on Wednesday.

The state Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down a law that eliminated a cash assistance program for the poorest Pennsylvanians.

A coalition of human service groups and former assistance recipients had sued the state over the 2012 ending of the General Assistance program, which had supported about 60,000 people, many of whom were disabled, with a $200 monthly stipend.

The Supreme Court ruling, which reversed a 2013 Commonwealth Court ruling, agreed with the lawsuit’s central allegation — the law cutting General Assistance was passed in an unconstitutional manner, violating the “single subject rule.”

The bill started as a three-page piece of legislation in 2011 dealing with public assistance residency requirements, but by the time it was signed into law by then-Gov. Tom Corbett in 2012, had morphed into an omnibus human services bill ending General Assistance. Its provisions included creating a pilot program for 20 counties to consolidate a number of human service programs into a single block grant, changing the timing of a work requirement for Pennsylvanians applying for welfare, and imposing a tax on nursing homes.

Spokespeople for the Republican majorities in the state House and Senate could not be reached. J.J. Abbott, a spokesman for Gov. Tom Wolf, said his office is reviewing the ruling.

Kate Giammarise: kgiammarise@post-gazette.com or 412-263-3909.