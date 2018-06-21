Top Pa. Republicans appeal gerrymandering case to U.S. Supreme Court

Jonathan Lai covers issues related to rights and explores our changing understanding of them. Topics include freedom of expression, gerrymandering, and digital privacy and security. He has been with the Inquirer and Daily News since 2012 and covered higher education in New Jersey until 2017.

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s top two Republican lawmakers filed an appeal Thursday with the U.S. Supreme Court challenging a ruling that had found that the state’s congressional boundaries constituted a partisan gerrymander and ordered them redrawn.

Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R., Jefferson) and House Speaker Mike Turzai (R., Allegheny), who twice were rebuffed by the court in seeking emergency requests to stop the redrawing of the maps pending appeal, now are asking the nation’s highest court to take up the case itself and rule on its merits.

Their request comes as a deadline looms for passing legislation to change the way the state draws its election lines in time for the next re-mapping in 2021.

The court does not have to take up the case; of the thousands of requests filed each year asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene, the success rate is in the single digits.

Scarnati and Turzai contend the state Supreme Court’s January decision seized legislative power to run elections and draw electoral maps. The court declared the 2011 map had been unconstitutionally drawn to favor Republicans and dilute Democratic votes. That move sparked a nasty legal and political fight that has also elicited talk of impeachment, and accusations of partisanship and bad faith from all sides of the political spectrum.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s denials of the emergency requests all but ensured that the new congressional map is set for the 2018 elections. Nevertheless, Republican lawmakers have said from the beginning that they thought it was important to appeal. Their argument: While the state court’s decision was based on the state constitution, its action treads on the U.S. Constitution by taking power granted to the state legislatures to run elections.

The state high court invalidated the map drawn in 2011 “solely on newly created state-law grounds,” attorneys for Scarnati and Turzai wrote in their petition. “But if federal supremacy means anything, it plainly favors legislation founded on federal law over legislation founded solely on state law, not the other way around.”

But experts have described their legal argument as weak, noting that federal and state courts have intervened multiple times before to redraw congressional and state legislative maps in states across the nation, and the U.S. Supreme Court has never stopped them. Asking the court to take on this case is a long shot, they said.

This has very little chance of success. State court ruled map unconstitutional under PA Constitution. There’s no obvious federal issue and #SCOTUS won’t want to become involved. https://t.co/LwnW9n9vuo — Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) June 21, 2018

Meanwhile, activists continue to lobby legislators to pass a measure that would open the doors to creating an independent commission to draw election lines in the future, reducing the influence legislators have over the process.

Creating a commission would require a change to the state’s constitution, meaning the legislation must pass in the exact same form in two consecutive sessions and then be approved by voters. State officials, taking into account deadlines for publicly announcing the proposals, say a bill would have to pass both chambers for the first time by early July, if they want to have a commission in effect for the next redrawing in 2021.

Several proposals to create an independent commission — each varying slightly — are in the Republican-controlled House.

Many in the Capitol are most closely watching SB 22, a bill that passed from the Senate to the House last week amid controversy. The bill would create a commission to draw the state’s legislative and congressional lines. A new measure added last week would also allow voters to decide whether the state’s appellate judges — including Supreme Court justices — should have to run for election in regional districts, as opposed to statewide, as they currently do. Democrats widely decried the move as an attempt to gerrymander the state’s highest courts and retaliate against Supreme Court justices. Senate Republican leaders described the effort as an attempt to make sure the courts include more justices from rural areas; they noted that most of the Supreme Court’s current justices come from Philadelphia and Allegheny counties.

House Majority Leader Dave Reed (R., Indiana) said earlier this week that if a bill advances, he expects it will be that one — but likely with changes. Legislators are widely thought to be preparing dozens of amendments to the bill, if not more.

Steve Miskin, a spokesman for House Republicans, said the court filing will not impact whether or when redistricting legislation gets a vote in the chamber.

Reed, who controls the House calendar and therefore when representatives vote on various bills, said he would like to pass something in time to impact the next redrawing. But he didn’t make any promises.

“If that’s not the case, but we could still change the process for the next hundred years, that’s still a good outcome to the situation,” he said.