Bicyclist killed by dump truck in North Philadelphia

A 40-year-old man riding a bicycle was struck and killed Friday by a dump truck making a right turn at a North Philadelphia intersection, police said.
The incident occurred about 8:40 a.m. at Whitaker Avenue and Luzerne Street, police said.
The dump truck was westbound on Luzerne when it made a right turn on to Whitaker, hitting the bicyclist, police said. The driver apparently did not see the man while making a turn.
The victim, not immediately identified, was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:20 a.m.
The police Accident Investigation Division is investigating.