Bicyclist killed by dump truck in North Philadelphia

Say it ain't so: Another weekend washout for Philly, the Shore

Say it ain't so: Another weekend washout for Philly, the Shore Jun 22

Woman charged with blowing up ATM in Kensington with an M-1000 explosive

Woman charged with blowing up ATM in Kensington with an M-1000 explosive Jun 21

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

A 40-year-old man riding a bicycle was struck and killed Friday by a dump truck making a right turn at a North Philadelphia intersection, police said.

The incident occurred about 8:40 a.m. at Whitaker Avenue and Luzerne Street, police said.

The dump truck was westbound on Luzerne when it made a right turn on to Whitaker, hitting the bicyclist, police said. The driver apparently did not see the man while making a turn.

The victim, not immediately identified, was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:20 a.m.

The police Accident Investigation Division is investigating.