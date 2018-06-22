news

Bicyclist killed by dump truck in North Philadelphia

by , Staff Writer @jgambardello | jgambardello@phillynews.com
Close icon

Joseph A. Gambardello

Staff Writer

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks. 

More by Joseph A. Gambardello

More from Joseph A. Gambardello Arrow icon

A 40-year-old man riding a bicycle was struck and killed Friday by a dump truck making a right turn at a North Philadelphia intersection, police said.

The incident occurred about 8:40 a.m. at Whitaker Avenue and Luzerne Street, police said.

The dump truck was westbound on Luzerne when it made a right turn on to Whitaker, hitting the bicyclist, police said. The driver apparently did not see the man while making a turn.

The victim, not immediately identified, was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:20 a.m.

The police Accident Investigation Division is investigating.

 

More Coverage

Published: | Updated: