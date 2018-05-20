Paulsboro man fatally stabbed

Netherlands boy joins Eagles to raise funds for autism May 18

A 19-year-old Paulsboro man has died of stab wounds he received Sunday afternoon.

Paulsboro police responded to a report of a fight involving knives shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday near West New Street.

They found the man suffering from stab wounds to his body. He was taken to Inspira Medical Center in Woodbury, where he died at 1:34 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Police believe there are witnesses who can provide information about the attack, and ask that they contact Sgt. Kenneth Ridinger of the Paulsboro police at 856-423-6222 or Detective Michael Bielski of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-649-9716.