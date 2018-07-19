Delco Catholic school destroyed in three-alarm fire

Day after discovery of body in suitcase in SW Philly, a body is found wrapped in plastic in Spring Garden

A raging three-alarm fire ripped through a Catholic elementary school that has been a fixture in Morton, Delaware County, for nearly seven decades.

The blaze at what is now known as Our Lady of Angels Regional School ripped through the roof of the classroom wing of the school, leaving only the walls standing.

The school, known as Our Lady of Perpetual Help School until 2012, opened in 1949, according to a parish history. A fire wall prevented the blaze from spreading to a newer section of the school housing offices and the gym, officials said.

#BREAKING Firefighters are battling a massive fire at Our Lady of Angels Regional Catholic School (#OLPH) in Morton, Delaware County. @NBCPhiladelphia https://t.co/Gm7O7QLwyU pic.twitter.com/HGqlhta8zT — Christine Mattson (@ChristneMattson) July 19, 2018

“We thank the Lord, no one got hurt,” Monsignor John Savinski told reporters at the scene. “The responders were fantastic.”

The fire was reported around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday and firefighters battled the blaze for more than 90 minutes before bringing it under control.

A number of homes surrounding the school, including the convent, were evacuated for a time while the fire raged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Our Lady of Angels was formed in 2012 from a merger of Our Lady of Perpetual Help School and Our Lady of Fatima School in Secane.