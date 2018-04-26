Wolf cracks down on costly pain creams, workers' comp pharmacies

William Bender is an investigative reporter who has covered everything from South Philly mobsters to doomsday hucksters. He also contributes to Clout, a column chronicling the underbelly of Philly's political scene.

Gov. Wolf announced Thursday that he would take executive action to further combat the opioid crisis and would crack down on compounding pharmacies that charge thousands of dollars for tubes of unproven pain creams.

The Inquirer and Daily News has reported on several Philadelphia-area pharmacies charging upward of $4,000 per tube of the creams, which are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The pharmacies often target workers’ compensation patients, whose medical bills are covered by their employer or by the employer’s insurance carrier. The individual ingredients are purchased cheaply, but sold at exorbitant markups once they are mixed together.

Why Are Some Pain Creams So Expensive? This Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry PowerPoint slide describes a hypothetical price escalation of a compounded medication. In the workers’ compensation system, payments are typically capped at 110 percent of the Average Wholesale Price (AWP). SOURCE: Pa. Dept. of Labor & Industry, Bureau of Workers Compensation

Wolf will order the Department of Labor & Industry to propose regulations that require the pharmacies to bill insurance companies for the creams at the ingredient level, instead of the “staggeringly high” prices currently charged, his office said.

“My administration is taking these steps to limit overprescribing of opioids to injured workers, limit expensive opioid-based medications, and combat the potential for opioid abuse without rationing health care for millions of workers who could be injured on the job,” Wolf said in a statement.

Wolf’s new regulations — which also include measures to limit overprescription of opioid pills — were announced as Harrisburg awaits his decision to sign or veto a hotly debated GOP bill that was sent to his desk last week. The bill, backed by the insurance industry and business groups, calls for creating a list of preapproved drugs permitted to be prescribed under the state’s workers’ compensation program, similar to lists used by Medicaid, Medicare, and private insurers.

Supporters in the House and Senate say it would reduce medical expenses and curtail the overprescription of opioids to workers who get hurt on the job. Wolf, a Democrat, has opposed it, saying it is overly broad and would interfere with the doctor-patient relationship. Labor groups and trial attorneys are also opposed.

“This bill will impact the quality of care for millions of workers should they be injured and could have particularly negative effects on high-risk workers, including law enforcement and laborers,” Wolf spokesman J.J. Abbott said last week.

Republican senators introduced the legislation in October following an Inquirer and Daily News investigation into the prescribing patterns of pharmacies owned by workers’ comp lawyers and doctors. Legal and medical ethicists say the arrangements can pose serious conflicts of interest.

One of the pharmacies, Workers First, was owned by partners at Pond Lehocky Stern Giordano, which describes itself as the largest workers’ comp law firm in the state.

The newspapers reported that one of the law firm’s founding partners, Sam Pond, had sent an email asking doctors to use its pharmacy: “For all patients that you may see with a workers’ compensation claim, referred to you from our office or elsewhere, we ask that you have our pharmacy, Workers First Pharmacy Services, fill the scripts.”

Some of the doctors that sent patients to Workers First also owned a piece of the pharmacy, enabling them to make money from both patient care and the prescriptions. The pharmacy charged thousands of dollars per tube of the compounded pain creams.

Abraham Reich, an attorney for Pond Lehocky, said Thursday that the firm’s partners sold their interest in Workers First in November and have had “nothing to do with the pharmacy ever since.”

“We’re not involved,” Reich said.

In recent days, Pond Lehocky scrubbed the Workers First section from its website.

Wolf, who is running for reelection this year, has received substantial financial support from Pond Lehocky and pharmacy interests, much of it channeled through the Center City-based Fairness PA political action committee, which gave the governor’s campaign $1 million last year.

In January, Wolf issued a disaster declaration that streamlines the state bureaucracy to more effectively fight the opioid crisis and reduce overdose deaths. He renewed it this month.

Thursday’s executive action requires doctors, nurses, employers, and others to form a task force to create prescribing guidelines for injured workers. It also calls for additional training for workers’ comp judges and for providers on the dangers of overprescribing opioids.

House Speaker Mike Turzai, a Republican, responded to Wolf’s plan Thursday afternoon by calling on him to sign the GOP-backed bill on his desk.

“Governor Wolf once again has shown that he is all talk and no action,” Turzai said in a statement. “This is nothing more than an election-year stunt to delay action and appease his wealthy trial attorney friends.”