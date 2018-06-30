One pedestrian dead, three injured in separate accidents

No batteries required: These entrepreneurs are banking on a market for no-tech fun

No batteries required: These entrepreneurs are banking on a market for no-tech fun Jun 28

Diane Mastrull has been at the Inquirer since 1997, covering Atlantic City, suburban development trends, commercial development, and, for the last six years, small business. The creator of the red-hot Scrub Daddy attributes his emergence as the top-selling product on Shark Tank to first being written about by Diane. But even businesses with tiny footprints are of interest, as they all have stories of motivation, adaptation, and trial and error that others can learn from.

Four pedestrians were struck, one fatally, in two separate accidents Friday in Philadelphia.

The fatal accident occurred at 9:07 p.m. on the 6100 block of Wayne Avenue in Germantown.

Police said Douglas Russell, 77, who lived on the block, walked out into the street from between two parked vehicles and was struck by a 2004 Subaru Legacy driven by an 80-year-old woman whose identity was not released.

Witnesses flagged down police, who performed CPR on Russell. Medics took him to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:57 p.m., according to police.

No charges have been filed, and an investigation continues, police said.

Earlier, at 10:50 a.m., at Yale Place and Pennypack Street in the Northeast, a 2015 silver Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling east on Pennypack Street when it struck three men — ages 44, 48 and 52 — who were securing a pickup truck that was to be towed away, police said.

Two of the men were taken to Aria Torresdale Hospital, one with head trauma and multiple abrasions, another with a broken right arm, broken right leg and multiple abrasions. The third man had abrasions and complained of ankle and left side pain but declined to go to the hospital, police said.

The driver of the Caravan was a 28-year-old woman. The vehicle, owned by Resources for Human Development in Philadelphia, sustained damage to the passenger side windshield and front bumper, police said.

Charges are pending further investigation, police said.

I