On Philly's North Broad Street, traffic of the good kind - for just a few hours

Ah, the sweet sound of no cars and buses.
Philly Free Streets has returned for its third year, this time with North Broad Street playing host to all those who want to walk, run or bike in the middle of the city’s spine, without fear of being taken out by something powered by motors.
Alas, such carefree living is only temporary — just until 1 p.m. So get out there. You can even walk while texting … or walk while reading stories on Philly.com!
Here’s some spots along Broad Street to check out along your journey.
And even though the city shut down the New Beach Club in North Philly just after it opened, a beach on Broad Street is legal today through Tuesday — at the Leon H. Sullivan Human Services Center at 1415 N. Broad St.
Our Jason Nark is out on Broad taking in some of the festivities, including a barbecue at Zion Baptist Church and some street mural painting at Cecil B. Moore.
Adam Alli, working on a mural at Broad @ Cecil B Moore. "It feels more like a community like this." I wrote about Alli when he was living in a car at car wash at Broad and Lehigh. Now he's working with @muralarts pic.twitter.com/iSQ0JdP82k
— Jason Nark (@JasonNark) August 11, 2018
"It's such a good way to connect with the community. If we could do this once a week, we would," said Deacon Kenneth Fullenwellen, of Zion Baptist Church at Broad and Venango. #PhillyFreeStreets pic.twitter.com/uhFFYVY7hc
— Jason Nark (@JasonNark) August 11, 2018