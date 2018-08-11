news

On Philly's North Broad Street, traffic of the good kind - for just a few hours

Camera icon JASON NARK
Not a motor vehicle in sight on North Broad Street, site of today's third annual Philly Free Streets.
by Diane Mastrull, Staff Writer
Diane Mastrull

Staff Writer

Diane Mastrull has been at the Inquirer since 1997, covering Atlantic City, suburban development trends, commercial development, and, for the last six years, small business. The creator of the red-hot Scrub Daddy attributes his emergence as the top-selling product on Shark Tank to first being written about by Diane. But even businesses with tiny footprints are of interest, as they all have stories of motivation, adaptation, and trial and error that others can learn from.

Ah, the sweet sound of no cars and buses.

Philly Free Streets has returned for its third year, this time with North Broad Street playing host to all those who want to walk, run or bike in the middle of the city’s spine, without fear of being taken out by something powered by motors.

Camera icon JASON NARK
A few miles north of his home turf, the Phillie Phanatic is among those celebrating today’s car-free Broad Street.

Alas, such carefree living is only temporary — just until 1 p.m. So get out there. You can even walk while texting … or walk while reading stories on Philly.com!

Here’s some spots along Broad Street to check out along your journey.

And even though the city shut down the New Beach Club in North Philly just after it opened, a beach on Broad Street is legal today through Tuesday — at the Leon H. Sullivan Human Services Center at 1415 N. Broad St.

Our Jason Nark is out on Broad taking in some of the festivities, including a barbecue at Zion Baptist Church and some street mural painting at Cecil B. Moore.

 

