Barred from sit-in strike at mayor's office, Occupy ICE holds a City Hall stairwell

For 'Abolish ICE' protesters and the targets of their ire, what's next?

A raucous group of Occupy ICE protesters held a Philadelphia City Hall stairwell for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon, at points locking arms to block foot traffic. They left only after winning the promise of a Friday meeting with Mayor Kenney to address their demand for an end to all city cooperation with the federal immigration enforcement agency.

“We got somewhere,” said Xelba Gutierrez, 34, who helped lead the demonstration. “We want to make sure, as a sanctuary city, he keeps up with what it means.”

Shortly after 4 p.m., about 15 demonstrators departed the stairwell and headed straight into the street, met by a chorus of honking horns. They circled City Hall once before returning to an encampment on the concrete curtain that surrounds the building.

They had intended to stage a sit-down strike outside the mayor’s office, but when blocked by police, they quickly claimed ground by the east-side elevators, blowing whistles, shouting and chanting “Abolish ICE!” and similar slogans. Some people trying to do business in City Hall were kept from passing. Others retreated and made their way back up or down the stairway.

Organizers wanted to confront Kenney with a demand that the city withdraw from an agreement that allows ICE access to a real-time police database known as PARS. Two protesters were allowed into the mayor’s office to deliver a letter.

PARS, or Preliminary Arraignment Reporting System is a real-time, computer database of arrests, operated by the city and, via contract, shared with ICE.

That tracking system became central to a protest that evolved outside the ICE office in Center City earlier this month, where pro-immigrant demonstrators demanded the city government cancel the agreement when it expires at the end of August. Police arrested 36 people during two days of demonstrations at Eighth and Cherry streets.

Cleared from the street and corner, a small band of protesters set up a new camp on the east side of City Hall.

The actions come amid a growing national call from immigration advocates to abolish ICE, with some Democrats saying the agency has become a deportation force that targets black and brown people. In response, some Republicans say eliminating ICE would mean abolishing U.S. borders and opening the country to crime, drugs, and terrorism.

The Philadelphia Occupy ICE protest has been organized by groups including Philly Socialists and the Democratic Socialists of America, and supported by Juntos and Asian Americans United, among others. Nationally, propelled in part by social media, Occupy ICE has reached about a dozen cities, including New York, Atlanta, San Francisco, Detroit, and Portland, Ore.