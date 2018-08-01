The candidates Obama endorsed for Pa., N.J. midterm elections

Former U.S. President Barack Obama is endorsing a number of Democratic candidates in this year’s midterm elections.

Former President Obama on Wednesday released his endorsements for Democratic nominees in the upcoming midterm elections, and in Pennsylvania, one of the candidates is running for two seats at the same time.

Obama endorsed Tina Davis for the state Senate’s Sixth District, which covers parts of Bucks County. Davis is also seeking another term in the state House of Representatives, where she represents the 141st Legislative District, which also includes Bucks County. (Obama did not endorse her in that race).

Today I’m proud to endorse such a wide and impressive array of Democratic candidates – leaders as diverse, patriotic, and big-hearted as the America they’re running to represent: pic.twitter.com/gWzalQhFas — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 1, 2018

Davis was first elected to the House in 2010.

She told the Bucks County Courier Times in May that she was seeking two seats because she was encouraged by the high number of women running for election in Pennsylvania. (Davis is co-founder of the group Emerge Pennsylvania, which trains Democratic women to run for office).

Sen. Robert “Tommy” Tomlinson, an incumbent Republican and Davis’ opponent in the Senate race, criticized her for running for multiple seats. He told the Courier Times: “She is making it clear that she cares less about serving the public and more about ensuring she has a job. The truth is that if Tina Davis felt she could win the Senate seat, she wouldn’t run for both.”

Davis told the Courier Times that if she wins both seats, she will step down from one, forcing a special election for that seat.

Other Pennsylvania Democratic nominees endorsed by Obama on Wednesday include:

Madeleine Dean , Fourth Congressional District (Montgomery County)

Fourth Congressional District (Montgomery County) Susan Wild, Seventh Congressional District (Lehigh County)

Liz Hanbidge, State House District 61 (Montgomery County)

Carolyn Comitta, State House District 156 (Chester County)

And in New Jersey, Obama endorsed: