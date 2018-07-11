2 dead in North Philadelphia house fire

Bucks woman found dead after calling 911 to say boyfriend was going to kill her

Firefighters found two people dead early Wednesday after putting out a blaze in North Philadelphia rowhouse, officials said.

The fire in the two-story house on the 2700 block of North 9th Street was reported before 2 a.m. and quickly brought under control, officials said.

Inside the house, firefighters found the bodies of a man and woman, whose names have not been released.

Fire marshals are investigating to determine the cause of the fire. 6ABC reports that an altercation at the house Tuesday night raised the possibility the fire was deliberately set.