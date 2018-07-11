news

2 dead in North Philadelphia house fire

Philadelphia Fire Department Truck-15112017-0003
Shopping Cart icon Buy Photo
Camera icon File Photo
A Philadelphia Fire Department Truck
by , Staff Writer @jgambardello | jgambardello@phillynews.com
Close icon

Joseph A. Gambardello

Staff Writer

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks. 

More by Joseph A. Gambardello

More from Joseph A. Gambardello Arrow icon

Firefighters found two people dead early Wednesday after putting out a blaze in North Philadelphia rowhouse, officials said.

The fire in the two-story house on the 2700 block of North 9th Street was reported before 2 a.m. and quickly brought under control, officials said.

Inside the house, firefighters found the bodies of a man and woman, whose names have not been released.

Fire marshals are investigating to determine the cause of the fire. 6ABC reports that an altercation at the house Tuesday night raised the possibility the fire was deliberately set.

Published: