Worried about a potential New Jersey government shutdown? Here are eight ways you would be affected

During last year’s shutdown, signs were posted at Wharton State Forest advising campers and other recreational users of the park of its closure.

With Gov. Murphy and the legislature deeply at odds over the state budget, New Jersey may be on course for a second consecutive government shutdown. If a deal is not reached before midnight on Saturday, here’s what folks can expect:

No access to state beaches or parks (unless you’re the governor, of course)

In 2017, Gov. Christie was the subject of widespread outrage when he was photographed lounging at Island Beach State Park during the government shutdown. Island Beach was closed to the public last year, and it will be shuttered this year along with Cheesequake State Park if the government fails to pass a budget. In addition to the two state-owned beaches, New Jersey’s state parks and state-owned historical sites will be off-limits to the public. But it’s not all bad news for beachgoers — municipal beaches and parks would still be open.

State employees could get an extended summer break

Non-essential state employees were furloughed in previous shutdowns in 2006 and 2017, and could be sent home during a possible shutdown next week. The exact number of employees who could be furloughed is unclear, but expect it to number in the tens of thousands.

State Police will remain on the job

In 2017, state police continued their jobs during the shutdown, as they were deemed essential employees. Law and order will still be in effect even if there’s no budget.

You can (probably) still hit the jackpot

Lottery services will stay open during a shutdown, if last year’s precedent is followed. Even though the New Jersey Lottery was closed during the 2006 shutdown, in 2017 it was classified as essential to the state’s financial well-being.

You’ll be able to catch the bus or train

NJ Transit remained operational during the 2017 budget impasse, and is expected to continue its bus and train services in the event of a possible shutdown this summer.

All bets are on… for the first week at least

During the 2006 shutdown, the legislature passed measures that kept the state’s casinos and racetracks open for the first seven days of a shutdown. The recently-opened sports betting books at casinos and racetracks should also remain open during the first week, but if the shutdown drags into a second week, the betting parlors will most likely close. That could mean that no bets would be placed for the World Cup semi-finals, the closing stages of one of the world’s most popular sporting events.

Make sure to update your license early

The Department of Motor Vehicles was deemed non-essential for last year’s shutdown, so during this year’s potential shutdown residents hoping to renew expired licenses, register cars, and turn in license plates could be turned away. Head to your local DMV office before Saturday night to avoid any possible transportation headaches.

Forget about jury duty

State courts were shuttered last year as only cases that were deemed essential continued during the shutdown. Additionally, residents who were scheduled for jury duty were told they were not needed— a situation that will most likely continue during a possible shutdown this summer.