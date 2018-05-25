news

Woman hit by train in South Jersey

Police in Brooklawn investigate the scene near Old Broadway Way and Browning Lane where a woman was struck by a train on May 25, 2018.
A woman was hospitalized Friday afternoon after being struck by a Norfolk Southern train in Camden County, a rail company spokeswoman said.

The incident occurred about 4:20 p.m. in Brooklawn in the area of Old Broadway Way and Browning Lane where the tracks run near the roadway but do not cross.

The woman was taken to Cooper University Hospital. Her condition was not immediately released.

The train included two locomotives and 74 empty rail cars and was heading south, said Susan Terpay, director of public relations for Norfolk Southern.

