Woman, 31, fatally beaten in Gloucester County

Where 4 youths were shot in N. Philly, she can't stop washing blood off the sidewalk

Where 4 youths were shot in N. Philly, she can't stop washing blood off the sidewalk Jul 18

Second arrest in Kensington shooting of father, 2-year-old son

Second arrest in Kensington shooting of father, 2-year-old son Jul 18

Authorities were investigating the fatal beating of a 31-year-old Gloucester County woman found dead on Wednesday.

Leeann Foltrauer, of Pitman, was found dead around 2:30 p.m. inside a residence on Boulevard Avenue during a well-being check, prosecutors said.

Dr. Gerald Feigin, the Gloucester County medical examiner, performed an autopsy on Thursday and determined Foltrauer’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries to the head and the manner of death was homicide.

Prosecutors and police said they believed her death was an isolated incident. Anyone with information relevant to the case can call the prosecutor’s office at 856-298-9659 or police at 856-589-3501.