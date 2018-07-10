Getting her wheelchair on the beach was a struggle. Brigantine just made it easier

Bernadette Scarduzio rides her scooter to the end of the newly installed beach mat that she advocated for, in Brigantine, New Jersey.

BRIGANTINE— As a teenager in leg braces, Bernadette Scarduzio struggled to walk across the hot sand at Brigantine beach. Shaking, she would lean on relatives for support as she kept her eye on the finish line: the distant ocean.

Scarduzio, now 39 and in a wheelchair, was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disorder (CMT) as a child, a hereditary neurological disease that causes her nerves and muscles to slowly deteriorate. She has always loved the shore and its “healing qualities,” but beach days are stressful. Reaching the water involves renting a beach scooter for about $80, finding a friend to push her, and losing some of her independence.

“Its hot and hard and takes a lot of energy,” said Scarduzio, a Philadelphia resident whose family owns a summer home in Brigantine. Friends and relatives have told Scarduzio that pushing her across the sand in a beach wheelchair can be exhausting.

But that recently changed.

Last week, the city installed a 350-foot long, five-foot wide mat at the 16th Street beach entrance that stretches to the high tide line, where firmer sand is easier to roll on. The roll-up mat is meant to help wheelchair users, many of whom avoid the beach all together.

The deep blue mat, called a “mobi mat,” costs $14,000 and does not sink into the sand. The non-slip walkway, partially funded through a $2,000 grant from the Brigantine Elks, also makes it easier for parents with strollers and everyday pedestrians to access the beach.

“With the mat, I’m more independent and it makes me want to go to the beach,” said Scarduzio, who brought the idea to the City Council last year. A memorial bench to her father, who had CMT and died in 2009, sits at the north-end seawall.

“If my dad was here, he’d be so happy,” she said.

The mat is one of a few ways — and the most effective — that Brigantine has improved beach access for those with disabilities and senior citizens, said city councilman Vince Sera. Nearly 30 percent of the city’s population is over age 65, according to Census data.

Fifteen years ago, Brigantine bought about five beach wheelchairs, with large, rubber wheels designed to easily slide across the sand. People rent the chairs on a first-come-first-serve basis and are encouraged to share, but it’s still an arduous process for many.

If needed, the beach patrol helps transport people to the shoreline as well.

“We have a large senior citizen population,” Sera said. “So many people told us they haven’t been on the sand in 20 years.”

Brigantine is one of a few Shore towns with “mobi mats”— though the only with one that reaches the hard sand by the surf.

About 10 years ago, Sea Isle City began installing the mats at ADA compliant beaches at 32nd, 40th, 44th, and 63rd Streets. Now, the roughly 30-foot mats line 26 beach entrances, each at a cost of $2,700.

“It’s a popular item,” said city spokeswoman Katherine Custer.

Seventeen beach wheelchairs are available to rent for up to two weeks in Sea Isle, a city packed with 40,000 people in the summer. There’s high demand though: Chairs are reserved in advance, and the fleet is usually booked throughout the entire three-month season.

The walkways and chairs, Custer said, serve two different purposes. The mats get people onto the beach while chairs are used to roam the sand. Both work hand-in-hand to make the shore open to the elderly in Sea Isle City, where Census data shows the median age is 63.

In Margate, there’s a renewed push for enhanced beach accessibility amid the Army Corps of Engineers beach replenishment project that has created dunes along the shore in an attempt to protect homes from coastal storms.

In the last two years, the Margate beach patrol began offering rides to those who cannot traverse the dunes. A handful of people use the service each day, said Beach Patrol Captain Mike Cincotta.

“We used to watch the water and protected swimmers … getting to and from the beach was the responsibility of the person coming to the beach,” Cincotta said. “Its become an expected service now … the amount of people we transport shot up this year.”

Jay Weintraub, president of the Margate Homeowners Association, is pushing the city to purchase 70-foot mobi mats for every entrance to help beachgoers travel to the dunes.

Once flat stretches of sand, Margate’s beaches are now divided by 13-foot dunes with patches of beachgrass. Twenty-foot blue mats bring beachgoers to sandy walkways made of wooden fencing that reach the start of the dunes.

In a city packed with 40,000 people in the summer, Weintraub said the city needs to offer more than a transportation service and five beach wheelchairs.

“When your beach is not accessible to people … you’re affecting young families and senior citizens,” he said. “…It’s taking away from their shore experience.”