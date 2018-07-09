Atlantic City holds its breath as Hard Rock, Ocean debut in shells of failed Trump Taj Mahal and Revel casinos

Mother, 87, and daughter found dead in Ventnor condo were killed by blunt force trauma

Vassar Square, a condominium high rise on the Boardwalk in Ventnor, New Jersey, where two women were found dead Sunday, July 8, 2018.

A mother and daughter found dead inside a Ventnor high-rise Sunday morning died as a result of blunt force trauma, authorities said.

Elaine Rosen, 87, and her daughter Michelle Gordon, 67, were found at 10:25 a.m. in Vassar Square Condominiums at 4800 Boardwalk, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Authorities called the deaths “suspicious” and said there was no danger to the public.

Sharon Nalitt, 51, said police arrived at the building around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday while she was eating at a downstairs breakfast cafe. She said the victims were found inside an apartment on the 8th floor.

“Its sad and bizarre,” said Nalitt, who owns a condo on the 19th floor and lives much of the year in Florida. “It’s a very family-oriented building.”

One resident said a third family member called down from the unit Saturday night and requested that someone call her a taxi.

The typically amiable Boardwalk condo with a side pool is filled with summer and year-round residents. Residents said management had been exercising extra caution since the women’s bodies were found Sunday.

Neighbors said the victims were not well known to others in the building, and that no obvious signs of violence were heard throughout the building.

“It was not someone running in and out of rooms,” Merle Brodsky said. “It’s tragic.”

Autopsies of the two victims have not been completed.

Police have made no arrests.