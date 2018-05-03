N.J. superintendent charged with defecating on high school track

Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks reach agreements with city, coffee company May 2

A North Jersey school superintendent has been charged with defecating on another district’s high school track and football field, where police said coaches were finding feces on “a daily basis.”

Thomas Tramaglini, superintendent of Kenilworth Public Schools in Union County, was charged with defecating in public, lewdness, and littering. Tramaglini, 42, lives in Matawan, which is two towns over from Holmdel, Monmouth County, where the feces were found at the high school.

Holmdel police said the school’s resource officer and other staff monitored the track and football area to catch the alleged dumper.

The Holmdel School Resource Officer was alerted by Holmdel High School staff and coaches that they were finding human… Posted by Holmdel Township Police Department on Thursday, May 3, 2018

Tramaglini was running at the track at 5:50 a.m. before he was arrested Monday, according to NJ.com.

Tramaglini requested a paid leave of absence from his job, which the district granted. Kenilworth, where Tramaglini was appointed superintendent in 2015, is 30 miles north of Holmdel.