Sports betting to open Thursday morning in Jersey

Sports betting is set to begin in New Jersey Thursday, three days after Gov. Phil Murphy signed it into law.

The first legal sports bet in New Jersey is set to be placed Thursday morning, more than eight years after state lawmakers first began trying to legalize what is expected to become a multi-billion-dollar industry.

Gov. Murphy is set to place the first bet at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport at 10:30 a.m., with a host of lawmakers in line behind him. Borgata in Atlantic will be the first casino to open for bets, at 11 a.m. The opening day coincides with the first day of the FIFA World Cup.

And after that? Let the betting begin, New Jersey.

It will be the triumphant culmination to the Garden State’s sports-betting epic, a years-long tale that took it to the U.S. Supreme Court and ended with a strike-down of the federal ban on sports wagering — and now, the opening of wagering in Delaware, New Jersey, and more states to come.

New Jersey is second after Delaware to start sports betting since the high court’s May 21 decision. Before, Nevada was the only state with sports gambling. Pennsylvania is among a handful of others lining up to start, but officials have said they are not rushing to finish regulations needed before betting can start.

Lawmakers passed the bill last Thursday, and Murphy signed it Monday, after a delay that rankled sports-betting proponents. Politicians cast the new law as testament to New Jersey’s grit, and hailed sports gambling as a coming boon to flagging racetracks and casinos. Tax revenue from the enterprise will go to state funds.

Under the law, people in New Jersey can bet on professional and collegiate athletic events — but not any games involving New Jersey colleges or taking place at colleges in the state. Casinos and tracks 11can’t launch online betting until 30 days after the governor’s signing, but then betting via computer and cellphone — as long as you’re physically in the state of New Jersey — will begin to open.

