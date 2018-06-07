Smoking ban on New Jersey beaches coming soon - if Gov. Murphy signs it

TRENTON — The New Jersey legislature on Thursday approved a bill that would limit smoking on public beaches and ban smoking in the state’s public parks, the latest breakthrough in the long effort to prohibit smoking at the Jersey Shore.

The measure passed the senate 32-1 and the Assembly 66-1 with two abstentions.

The bill now heads to the desk of Gov. Murphy and awaits approval in order to become law.

Lawmakers moved to expand New Jersey’s Smoke-Free Air Act, extending smoking bans to beaches, forests, and parks at the state, county, and municipal levels, in addition to the current bans in indoor public settings.

Under the measure, towns and counties would set aside designated smoking areas that would constitute no more than 15 percent of the beach; parking lots adjacent to beaches or parks would not be subject to the ban. Violators would be fined $250 for an initial offense, with fines rising to $500 and $1,000 for a second and third infraction.

The bill would go into effect 180 days after being signed into law, which means the smoking restrictions could start in time for next year’s summer season.

Senate President Steve Sweeney, one of the bill’s sponsors, lauded the legislature’s action. “This is an issue that impacts the environmental quality of the Jersey Shore, the health of beachgoers exposed to second-hand smoke, the quality of life for residents and visitors, and ultimately, the economic well-being of Shore communities,” he said in a statement. “We don’t want our beaches littered with cigarette butts, the air polluted with smoke or the ocean wildlife exposed to threat of discarded cigarettes.”

Assemblyman Vincent Mazzeo (D-Atlantic), another sponsor, said he expected the governor to sign the bill into law.

“I’m hopeful because it’s actually good policy for the health and safety of residents of New Jersey,” Mazzeo said in an interview after the vote. He said the bill would improve the health and enjoyment of the state’s beachgoers.

Lawmakers have been attempting to ban beach smoking for the past four years, but encountered opposition under the administration of former Gov. Chris Christie.

In July 2014, a bill that would have banned smoking in state parks and limited smoking on beaches overwhelmingly passed the state legislature, but Christie vetoed it.

Two years later, the governor issued a conditional veto to a renewed smoking ban, prohibiting the practice at New Jersey’s two state-owned beaches while allowing towns to determine their own restrictions.

Over the past two decades, almost 20 towns in the state have enacted their own bans on smoking at their beaches.