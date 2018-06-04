Standoff with man claiming to have bomb ends peacefully in Wildwood

Police investigate a vehicle in the parking lot of the Acme Market, off Park Avenue, in Wildwood Monday morning after a standoff with a man who threatened set off a bombVERNON OGRODNEK / For The Inquirer

A man who claimed to have a bomb in his car and threatened to set it off in the parking lot of an Acme supermarket in Wildwood Monday has been taken into custody without incident.

Police have not yet disclosed if they found any explosives in the vehicle and a Wildwood police dispatcher would only say the incident was under investigation.

The Acme on Park Boulevard was placed on lockdown for about 3 ½ hours during the standoff and employees and customers were move to safe location during that time, said Dana Ward, an Acme spokeswoman.

Streets around the store also were blocked to traffic and pedestrians.

The bomb squad used a robot during the operation.

The man who was taken into custody has not yet been identified.