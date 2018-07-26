'My mother and sister are lying dead on the floor:' 911 call released in Ventnor double murder

Elaine Rosen, rand her son Richard Rosen. Elaine was killed along with her daughter, Michelle Gordon, inside their Boardwalk condominium at Vassar Square apartments in Ventnor, N.J.

After finding the bloodied bodies of his mother and sister on the floor of their boardwalk condo in Ventnor, N.J., Richard Rosen told a police dispatcher he believed his niece had killed them, according to a recording of the 911 call obtained by the Inquirer and Daily News.

He told the dispatcher he had been trying to reach the women by phone for two days, so he drove to Ventnor and asked someone to unlock the door of their eighth-floor apartment. The woman who opened the door immediately called 911.

“There’s blood everywhere,” the woman said, crying. “I see two bodies. I see they’re dead. … Oh, my God.”

“Do you know who the people are?” the dispatcher asked, and the woman, who was not identified in the recording, handed the phone to Rosen.

“I think my niece must have done this,” he said. “She’s a drug addict.”

Three days later, police charged Heather Barbera, 42, with murder, robbery, and other crimes in the slayings of her mother and grandmother, Michelle Gordon, 67, and Elaine Rosen, 87. Police said Barbera beat the women to death with a nightstick, then took a bus to New York City with cash and credit cards stolen from her mother.

Rosen found their bodies inside the Vassar Square Condominiums on July 8.

“My mother and sister are lying on the floor dead,” he said in the recording. “My niece killed them.”

Barbera was arrested after police spotted her at the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown. Purchases she made with the stolen credit cards led authorities to her. Police say she later confessed to the murders.

Barbera is being held at Rikers Island in New York City pending her extradition Thursday to New Jersey. Her attorney, Ariel Schellner of the Legal Aid Society, has declined to comment.

In the 911 call, Rosen said he had warned his mother and sister not to allow Barbera, mother of two children, to live with them. “I knew this would be no good,” he said.