South Jersey teacher, salesman, plead guilty in Shore health benefits scam

Freed juvenile lifer Kempis Songster attended the Super Bowl. So why was his codefendant denied parole?

Freed juvenile lifer Kempis Songster attended the Super Bowl. So why was his codefendant denied parole? Feb 28

Amy S. Rosenberg is a staff writer. Most recent preoccupations: the epic drama of Atlantic City, the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, local beach culture, shoobies, the fragile psyche of the Philadelphia sports fan, and Miss America. She lives at the Jersey Shore but also writes about Philly.

A Pleasantville High School teacher and a Sewell salesman on Monday became the 17th and 18th men to plead guilty in U.S. District Court in Camden to participating in a multi-million dollar state health benefits fraud that authorities allege ensnared hundreds of police, firefighters, teachers and other public employees in Jersey Shore communities.

The two men, William Hunter, 43, who works for an industrial equipment company, and teacher Richard McAllister, 42, who resides in Ocean City, both pleaded guilty to “submitting fraudulent claims for medically unnecessary prescriptions,” according to a joint news release from U.S. attorney Craig Carpenito and state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal.

The guilty pleas took place Monday morning before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler. As with the 16 previous guilty pleas, both men were charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

The pleas are part of a wide-ranging conspiracy that authorities say resulted in as much as $50 million in improper insurance payments from the New Jersey Health Benefits Program, which covers state and local government employees, retirees, and eligible dependents, and the School Employees’ Health Benefits Program, which covers teachers, school employees, retirees, and eligible dependents.

“The amounts paid for the prescription drug claims were billed to the State of New Jersey,” the release noted.

Authorities have said that numerous Shore communities could be impacted by the unraveling conspiracy before authorities are finished with their investigation and prosecutions.

Both Hunter and McAllister were described as “recruiters” in the scheme, one level down the chain from the people who directly received kickbacks from the still-unidentified out of state pharmacy that filled the ginned up prescriptions for the expensive compounded medicines, including scar, pain, antifungal and libido creams, and passed along a percentage of the reimbursements.

Hunter and McAllister admitted receiving a percentage of those kickbacks in exchange for referring people with the right insurance plans, and then also to passing along a percentage of what they collected to those they recruited, according to the criminal information filed along with the guilty pleas.

Hunter received $245,020.08 in criminal proceeds that he has agreed to forfeit, and was ordered to pay restitution of at least $1.3 million. McAllister’s proceeds were calculated at $456,806.23, also subject to forfeiture. The judge ordered him to pay restitution of at least $3.4 million.

McAllister is an English teacher at Pleasantville High School and also served as head baseball coach, according to school board records posted online. District officials did not respond to request for additional information on his employment status. A Pleasantville guidance counselor previously pleaded guilty in the scheme.

At a previous plea hearing, the judge issued a warning to those awaiting sentencing to fully account for the money they received in financial disclosure forms.

“I”m putting everyone on notice,” Kugler said at a hearing earlier this month. “I expect to hear how they received it, what they did with it, and where it is now.”

Sixteen other men, including ringleader Matthew Tedesco, Atlantic City firefighter Michael Pepper, and Margate firefighter Michael Sher, have pleaded guilty. Tedesco and Pepper will be sentenced July 17.

Despite the pleas, the defendants still face a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Both defendants who pleaded guilty Monday face a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense. Sentencing for both defendants is scheduled for July 18, 2018.