Progressives in South Jersey congressional race struggle to match fund raising of pro gun Democrat Jeff Van Drew

After a spate of attention and publicity, South Jersey’s progressive Democratic candidate Tanzie Youngblood, an African American woman, showed some fund raising signs of life in her race to win a seat in Congress, boosting her total funds raised to $88,309, including a $5,000 contribution from U.S. Sen. Kristen Gillibrand’s Off the Sidelines PAC.

Will Cunningham, another progressive running in the Democratic Primary in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, currently held by retiring Republican U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo, reported $51,951 in funds. Cunningham is a a gay African American who served as a staffer in Sen. Cory Booker’s office.

But both lagged way behind the establishment Democratic candidate, current state Sen. Jeff Van Drew, according to newly filed first quarter campaign finance reports posted on the Federal Election Commission website.

Van Drew’s pro-gun stance, more conservative voting record and 100 percent rating from the NRA has drawn criticism from the district’s more progressive wing but has not stopped national Democrats from embracing his candidacy. In his FEC filings, Van Drew reported raising a total of $488,845 through the end of March, with all but $32.8K still on hand.

He was supported by a $5,000 contribution from the American Dental Association (Van Drew is a dentist), and $5,000 from Ameripac, a national Democratic fund raising committee formed to elect Democrats to Congress. Van Drew has the support of the DCCC, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which has identified the district as likely to flip from Republican to Democratic in midterms. Democrats need 23 seats to gain control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Locally, eight county Democratic Chairs in the sprawling South Jersey district have all supported Van Drew, of Cape May County, giving him the valuable party line on the primary ballot. Cunningham has accused State Sen. Stephen Sweeney of delaying a vote on six gun bills before the state Senate so that Van Drew would not have to cast votes until after the June 5 primary. Van Drew has said he supports expanded background checks, but has not indicated his views on the other bills.

Both Youngblood and Van Drew received individual contributions through ActBlue, a Democratic fund raising site.

In a release this week, Youngblood praised the individuals who contributed to her campaign in an economically strapped district, citing 958 contributors with an average contribution of $68.25 per donor. Ninety-five percent of her donors have given less than $100. She described her campaign as “people powered.” Youngblood recently opened up a campaign office in Pleasantville. However, her reports on the Federal Election Commission site show only $14,000 cash on hand.

“The people decide who best represents their interests, not the political elite,” Youngblood said in the statement. “Even with South Jersey’s stagnant wages and low job growth, people are willing to invest in their future.”

Cunningham, in a release this week, cited national interest in the dynamics of the race and called Van Drew a “DINO,” a Democrat in Name Only, and cited Van Drew’s record voting against raising the minimum wage and gay marriage.

“His voting record hardly reflects the progressive values of 2018 Democrats, and yet he’s the machine’s top pick,” Cunningham said. But despite the establishment’s best efforts, they can’t hide his pro-gun agenda and lack of support for true democratic values.”

Van Drew is seen by the local and national Democratic establishment as a proven vote getter whose position as a conservative Democrat will serve him well in a general election and keep stronger Republican candidates on the sidelines. He was endorsed by New Jersey power broker George Norcross even before he announced his candidacy. The Donald Norcross for Congress committee associated with George Norcross’s brother, U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, donated $2,000 to Van Drew’s campaign.

On the Republican side, only one candidate, Hirsh Singh, has raised significant money, reporting $109,347 through the first quarter.

