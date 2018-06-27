Man sought for landing plane at restricted Coast Guard beach at the Shore surrenders

Man suspected in abduction of boy, 2, in Frankford surrenders to police

Officials examine a plane that landed on a restricted beach at the Coast Guard's Training Center in Cape May Sunday night. The man sought for piloting the plane surrendered Wednesday.

A flight mechanic wanted for allegedly taking one of his company’s banner planes on a wild joyride at the Shore on Sunday and landing on a restricted beach at the Coast Guard’s boot camp in Cape May before disappearing into the night surrendered Wednesday to authorities.

James P. Dahlen, Jr., 51, was charged with fourth-degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, and could face federal charges, said Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland.

Dahlen, chief mechanic at Paramount Air Service, had been sought since shortly after he took one of the company’s planes without authorization for a wild flight that ended when he landed on the beach at the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center about 7:50 p.m. Sunday, prompting a security alert on the base while officials searched for him.

Dahlen, of Cape May Court House, also is the stepson of Paramount’s president, Barbara Tomalino, who said he took the plane without permission.

Witnesses on social media posted videos showing a single engine red plane flying erratically along the shore line before the aircraft landed on the boot camp beach.

Federal officials also are investigating, but have not announced any charges.