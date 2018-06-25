Say it ain't so: Another weekend washout for Philly, the Shore

Pilot disappears after landing plane on restricted Coast Guard beach at the Shore Jun 25

Officials are looking for the pilot who landed a small plane on a restricted beach at the Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May and disappeared before help arrived.

The incident occurred about 7:50 p.m.Sunday, when base security saw the plane landing on the beach on closed circuit cameras, prompting an emergency response that included the Coast Guard police and fire departments, and Cape May County law enforcement agencied, including the Sheriff Department’s K-9 unit.

When first responders arrived, they found the single engine plane without the pilot, triggering a search of the facility on Sewell Point, south of the Cape May Inlet.

A Coast Guard spokesman said the search was continuing this morning and that barracks on the base were placed on an overnight cautionary lockdown that has since been lifted.

Witnesses on social media reported seeing a plane flying erratically before the aircraft landed on the boot camp beach.