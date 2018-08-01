Cops: Babysitter leaves kids, 6 and 1, in car while applying for casino job

Man charged in shooting death of woman driving van with children inside on N. Broad Street

A babysitter has been arrested and charged with leaving a 6-year-old boy and his 1-year-old sister in a car while applying for a job at an Atlantic City casino, police said Wednesday.

The children suffered no physical harm.

Police said they were alerted to the situation about 3 p.m. Monday when a patron at the Ocean Resort Casino self-park garage found the boy walking around the facility.

Officers found the car the boy had arrived in and his sister inside, police said.

The National Weather Service said temperatures in Atlantic City were in the mid-70s Monday afternoon.

Police looked for the babysitter for more than an hour before she returned to the garage and was taken into custody. A search of the vehicle also turned up marijuana, police said.

Shaun Saunders, 23, of Pleasantville, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance. She was released on a summons with a future court date.

Saunders had left the children in the car to apply for a job at the casino, police said.

The children were returned to their mother after officials found her at work.