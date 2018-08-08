Bedbug infestation closes Jersey Shore library, arts center

VENTNOR, N.J. (AP) - A bedbug infestation has forced New Jersey officials to close a branch of the Atlantic County Library.

WPVI-TV reports bedbugs were found in the building that houses the Ventnor branch of the Atlantic County Library and the Cultural Arts Center.

Officials destroyed furniture where the bugs were found.

Authorities say anyone who has visited the library or arts center within the last two weeks should check their belongings.

The library and arts center are both expected to reopen next week.