'This was murder': Family of Philadelphia woman killed by police during alleged shoplifting spree at Deptford strip mall demands probe

Gloucester County authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday at a strip mall in Deptford following an alleged shoplifting. One person was killed while allegedly trying to flee, a spokesman said Sunday.

The family of a Philadelphia woman fatally shot by police during an alleged shoplifting spree at a South Jersey strip mall on Monday called her death “a senseless killing” and demanded an investigation into the weekend incident.

Authorities say LaShanda Anderson, 36, was shot twice by a Deptford police officer while allegedly trying to flee with two others Saturday afternoon. She allegedly ignored a command to stop and tried to run over two officers, and one of the officers fired in self-defense. prosecutors say.

As the investigation into the incident continued and new details emerged, Anderson’s family raised questions about whether the police shooting was justified. They believe they may never know what happened because there are no police body or dash camera footage from the incident.

A growing number of New Jersey police departments have purchased body cameras for patrol officers, but it is not required under state law. The cameras are costly and some departments have said they do not have the money to buy them.

The shooting will be investigated by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, said spokesman Bernie Weisenfeld. It is believed to be the first fatal police-involved shooting in Deptford, he said.

The manhunt, meanwhile continued in the Philadelphia area for Raoul Gadson, wanted in connection with the shoplifting attempt at the strip mall on Clement’s Bridge Road across from the Deptford Mall. Gadson, 43, of Philadelphia, fled the scene, while Anderson and Chanel Barnes jumped into a rented Nissan Armanda and tried to get away when police arrived, authorities said.

Barnes, 27, of Philadelphia, was scheduled to have an initial court appearance Monday on a shoplifting charge and was expected to be released. She was being held in the Salem County Jail on Saturday.

In Anderson’s North Philadelphia neighborhood on Monday, family and friends gathered on the stoop in front of her home and remembered Anderson as a mother of three who enjoyed karaoke, cooking and fashion. They said Anderson struggled recently to turn her life around after a string of brushes with the law. Anderson had difficulty finding a job because of her criminal record, they said.

Anderson had been arrested more than 15 times over the last 18 years, repeatedly for shoplifting, but also for a series of far more serious offenses, including firearms violations and a charge of attempted murder, according to court records. She was released from jail in 2017.

“I don’t care if she had a history as long as a telephone booth. It could’ve ended differently,” said Traisha Way, Anderson’s 31-year-old niece. “Her past is her past. “I feel as though this was another senseless killing of an unarmed African American woman.”

Anderson’s body has not been released by authorities in Gloucester County and funeral arrangements are pending, the family said. Anderson was the mother of three daughters, ages 20, 15 and 16.

Way said Anderson stopped by Way’s home on Saturday, but she did not know where her aunt was going when she left. Relatives said they did not know how Anderson knew Barnes and Gadson.

“This was murder,” said Way. “I don’t care how long it takes us to get to the bottom of it.”

The incident occurred after police responded to a report that a man and two women were shoplifting the Marshalls in Deptford. A security guard in the store had recognized one of the suspects from a state police bulletin about an organized retail theft ring targeting the Marshalls chain.

In a statement, Gloucester County prosecutors said the three suspects had left the store with “with a substantial amount of unpaid merchandise.” All three suspects have long criminal records and a pattern of arrests for shoplifting, according to records reviewed by the Inquirer and Daily News.

Upon arrival, the two Deptford officers saw the male suspect, Gadson, struggling with store security guards. It was unclear how Gadson escaped from the strip mall, which is surrounded by a wooded swampy area in the front. The strip mall is in close proximity to Route 42 and Route 55.

Anderson, who was driving the Nissan, accelerated toward the two officers and struck one, a patrol captain with 27 years on the force, with her open driver-side door, prosecutors said. Witnesses said she then “accelerated straight at the [other] officer.”

The second officer, a sergeant and 17-year veteran, fired three shots at Anderson, causing the car to veer and narrowly miss him, prosecutors said. Anderson was struck twice and pronounced dead at the scene, Weisenfeld said. The Gloucester County Medical Examiner’s autopsy on Sunday confirmed she died of gunshot wounds.

The officers involved were not identified. The police captain struck by the car door was uninjured. The sergeant will be placed on leave pending the completion of an investigation into the shooting.

Anderson was identified in a public message issued in October by Delaware State Police as part of a ring that allegedly had been stealing items from Marshalls stores in Wilmington and Newark. Gadson and Barnes were not identified in that October alert.

Andrew Mastrangelo, a spokesman for the TJX Companies in Farmington, Mass., which operates Marshalls declined comment Monday.

The shopping strip is located across the street from the Deptford Mall, where two bystanders were killed in 1996 when two gunmen held up an armored car making a pick-up at a bank at the mall. A gunman was killed and his accomplice was captured a month later.

Staff writer Chris Palmer contributed to this article