School bus flips on side on N.J. Turnpike in Camden County

A school bus ran off the New Jersey Turnpike just south of Haddonfield-Berlin Rd. in Cherry Hill. No serious injuries were reported.
No serious injuries have been reported after a school bus ran off the road and flipped on its side on the New Jersey Turnpike in Camden County Friday morning.

The 29 children and adults aboard the bus were being taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden  to be checked out or treated for minor injuries.

The accident occurred about 11:45 a.m. Friday in the southbound lanes between Exits 4 and 3, near the Haddonfield-Berlin Road overpass in Cherry Hill.

It was not immediately clear where the bus came from or where it was headed. TV news helicopter showed children wearing what appeared to be camp T-shirts walking away from the bus.

 

