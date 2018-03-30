Police: Missing Collingswood girl, 12, may be with Florida man

Police late Friday were asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old Collingswood girl who may be traveling with a 21-year-old Florida man.
Kayla Sparano was last seen Thursday by a friend at Collingswood High School. She also was seen around 2 p.m. Thursday at the Collingswood PATCO station. Police said she may be accompanying Liam Heim, of Gulfport, Fla., who has been in contact with the juvenile.
Anyone who has seen either of them are asked to dial 911 immediately and report their location and description.
Sparano was described as white, about 5′ 5″ tall and 125 pounds, wearing round-frame glasses, with chin-length red or light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, dark-colored leggings, black sneakers with thick white tread, and a long-sleeved white shirt with dark-colored bands around the elbow.
Heim was described as white man with short hair, wearing a black T-shirt and white writing across the front, black jeans, and black shoes.
Anyone with helpful information can call the Collingswood Police Department at 856-854-1900 or Detective Latesha Jones of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-422-7219.
Information may also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.
