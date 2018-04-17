Freeze warning for early Wednesday morning; 'tender plants' beware

Once skies clear overnight, temperatures are going to fall tantalizingly close to freezing Wednesday morning, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a “freeze warning” for most of the region.
“It’s the winter that doesn’t want to end,” said Lee Robertson, a meteorologist at the weather service office in Mount Holly.
The fact that the growing season was late to start might make some nascent blooms and other recent outdoor plantings vulnerable, he said.
“Take steps now to protect tender plants,” National Weather Service said. Air temperatures on both sides so the river are expected to be close to freezing, and perhaps a degree or two frostier at ground level.
Philadelphia and Delaware County, with a protective shield of urbanized heating, are not included in the warning. Nor are areas well to the north and west, where the growing season hasn’t started.
Despite a flirtation with June late last week, April temperatures continue to average below normal.
The official low of 29 degrees at Philadelphia International Airport last Wednesday morning marked the first time since 1966 that the airport temperature had fallen below 30 so late in April.
It also marked a departure from a recent trend. During the last 30 years, the average date of the last freeze at the airport – defined as a reading of 32 or lower — has been March 31.
The long-term average is April 4.
May arrives in two weeks.
