Feds cite South Jersey firm in death of ex-boxer David Bey in Camden construction accident

The Camden Towers project in February. OSHA has cited a construction company in a worker’s death.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited a Blackwood firm for safety violations in the death of a pile driver at a construction site on the Camden waterfront in September.

The agency has proposed fines of more than $151,000 against AP Construction for one willful and three serious violations following the death of David Bey, a one-time heavyweight contender from Philadelphia and inductee in the Pennsylvania Box Hall of Fame.

Bey, 60, was fatally injured Sept. 14 when he was hit by a steel sheet pile while working at the Camden Towers construction site on the Camden waterfront.

OSHA said its inspectors determined that an improper lifting device was used to place steel sheet piles for an elevator at the project and that resulted in sheet piles becoming disengaged, striking Bey.

The agency also cited AP Construction for failing to train employees on lifting equipment hazards.

“This tragedy could have been prevented if proper safety standards were followed,” said Paula Dixon-Roderick, director of OSHA’s office in Evesham Township “The equipment used was not configured to adequately handle the lifted material.”

The company can contest the findings.

AP Construction didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bey, who once competed as a member of the U.S. All Army Boxing Team, made his professional debut in 1981, knocking out James “Buster’ Douglas in the second round at the Pittsburgh Civic Arena. At 14-0, he defeated Greg Page for the United States Boxing Association Heavyweight Championship.

His biggest fight came on the night of March 15, 1985, in Las Vegas, when he went up against Larry Holmes in an unsuccessful bid for the world heavyweight title.