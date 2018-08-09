More efficiency in NJ government? Merge school districts, share municipal services, group says

Legislators in Trenton and others are recommending steps to make all levels of government more efficient in New Jersey.

TRENTON — A group of New Jersey lawmakers plans to introduce legislation that would merge some school districts, encourage municipalities to share services, and change the state’s pension and benefit structure as part of a package of steps they say will save money and make governing more efficient in the Garden State.

A report released Thursday by a group of legislators, university professors and fiscal policy and tax specialists recommends the state allow county governments to provide local police services to municipalities; require municipal officials, school board members and local police to meet at least twice a year to discuss shared services; and require the merger of municipal courts that have small caseloads.

“New Jersey is at a crossroads,” Sen. President Steve Sweeney said as The Economic and Fiscal Policy Workgroup released its recommendations. “In fact, we’re beyond a crossroads — we’re in trouble.”

The group, organized by the Gloucester County Democrat, formed seven months ago to find ways to make all levels of government more efficient and cost-effective and to make New Jersey a more affordable place to live. The group formed in response to the 2017 federal tax law that capped federal income tax deductions for state and local taxes. New Jersey has the highest property taxes in the country.

Without reforms, the group says, the state will need to find either savings or revenues of $9.5 billion over the next six years in order to balance the budget.

The group has not yet given Gov. Murphy its final report.

Members of the working group want to merge K-6 and K-8 school districts into regional K-12 districts and allow two counties to try to establish countywide school districts. School districts with fewer students cost taxpayers more per pupil than larger school districts, according to the report.

The report also recommends merging teachers’ health benefits plan with the state’s health benefits plan and requiring new government retirees to continue to pay the same percentage for their health plan premiums as they did when they were working. The state’s pension and retiree health benefit liabilities total $151.1 billion.

Senate Budget Chair Paul Sarlo (D., Bergen), Sen. Steve Oroho (R., Sussex) and Assembly Majority Leader Lou Greenwald (D., Camden) led the group as co-chairs. Also in the group are Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor Marin (D., Sussex), chair of the Assembly Budget Committee; Sen. Troy Singleton (D., Burlington); Sen. Dawn Marie Addiego (R., Atlantic/Burlington/Camden); and Sen. Anthony Bucco (R., Bergen/Hudson), the Senate Republican budget officer.

This story will be updated.