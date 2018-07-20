Online voter registration in Pa., three years in: More than 1 in 5 voters register online

Online voter registration in Pa., three years in: More than 1 in 5 voters register online Jul 12

N.J. Supreme Court wants to forgive your old parking and driving tickets, saying they may be unfair

N.J. Supreme Court wants to forgive your old parking and driving tickets, saying they may be unfair Jul 20

Jonathan Lai covers issues related to rights and explores our changing understanding of them. Topics include freedom of expression, gerrymandering, and digital privacy and security. He has been with the Inquirer and Daily News since 2012 and covered higher education in New Jersey until 2017.

Chief Justice Stuart Rabner of the New Jersey Supreme Court wants to dismiss old, low-level municipal court cases, saying they “raise questions of fairness.” He has appointed three Superior Court judges to a panel tasked with holding hearings on the issue and issuing recommendations.

There are at least 787,764 open warrants in New Jersey for low-level municipal offenses more than 15 years old, including parking tickets and low-level driving tickets such as for running a stop sign.

Many of those people may not even know there are warrants out for tickets they may have long since forgotten about, advocates say, or may know about them but the fines have ballooned to the point they will never be paid. It can punish people for inability to pay, they said, with a disproportionate impact on the very poor.

Municipal prosecutors disagree, saying dismissal would set up backward incentives that reward people for not paying their fines.

The New Jersey Supreme Court is moving forward all the same with its proposal, a one-time mass dismissal of minor municipal offenses before 2003.

Following a report this week recommending a variety of reforms to municipal courts in the state, the court has ordered a series of hearings on the idea of dismissing unresolved cases involving minor offenses that are at least 15 years old. In an order Thursday, Chief Justice Stuart Rabner assigned three Superior Court judges to hold hearings “as to why older, minor municipal court complaints pending for more than fifteen years should not be dismissed.”

The message is clear: New Jersey’s highest court wants to throw out old, low-level cases, unless and until it can be convinced otherwise.

“Those old outstanding complaints and open warrants in minor matters raise questions of fairness, the appropriate use of limited public resources by law enforcement and the courts, the ability of the State to prosecute cases successfully in light of how long matters have been pending and the availability of witnesses, and administrative efficiency,” Rabner wrote in the order.

He assigned Superior Court judges Ronald Bookbinder, Ernest Caposela, and Yolanda Ciccone to the panel. After holding their hearings, the judges are to issue a report to the Supreme Court, Rabner ordered, including a recommendation for how to handle the cases and — “if appropriate” — a recommendation on how to challenge the dismissal of specific complaints.

It’s the first move by the state Supreme Court following Tuesday’s report, which issued a slew of recommendations for changing municipal courts. Those recommendations, which included addressing old, minor cases, are meant to ensure municipal courts are fair forums for issues of law and justice — not revenue streams for towns.

Thursday’s order is a major first step toward improving a system that currently penalizes poor people for being poor, said Jeanne LoCicero, deputy legal director at the ACLU of New Jersey.

LoCicero gave the example of one of her clients, a homeless man in Watchung, Somerset County, who was fined for a moving violation in 2001. It was a relatively small amount, she said, but he couldn’t pay it. The client was placed on a payment plan, but that was no help.

By 2015, when the man was picked up by police, his 13-year-old fine had grown to $1,350, plus a contempt of court charge. When he was arrested, he ended up spending 10 days in jail because the town’s court is small enough that it only meets every so often.

“It was this total burden, it was an outrage,” LoCicero said. In the end, she said, a judge cleared his case.

“One of the fundamental problems with municipal court debt collection is they’re allowed to layer penalty after penalty on these small violations that really have an impact on everyone,” she said, “and a disproportionate impact on poor people.”

But for municipal prosecutors, dismissing old fines is akin to an amnesty of a sort, letting people off for simply waiting out the clock.

At its quarterly meeting in April, members of the New Jersey State Municipal Prosecutors Association overwhelmingly voted to oppose the Supreme Court’s proposal to dismiss old, low-level cases.

In what DePalma called “a very lengthy and spirited conversation,” local prosecutors from across the state argued that dismissing old cases would send the wrong message to defendants, essentially rewarding them with a penalty-free outcome for not appearing in court and waiting out the system. That would discourage people from doing the right thing, they said. In addition, the prosecutors argued that there should be at least some small monetary fine so that there is still some penalty.

“The overriding sentiment was that Justice Rabner’s order would undermine the fundamentals of justice,” said Annette DePalma, the group’s president and a municipal prosecutor in Maplewood, Essex County.

Asked whether the current system disproportionately punishes the poor for being poor — a fundamental injustice of a different sort — DePalma distinguished between the two issues.

“If someone is charged with something that falls into the jurisdiction of the municipal courts, that is not in and of itself punishing someone for being poor,” she said. “I fully understand and am very sensitive to the notion that there are some municipal courts that act as revenue generators for the particular municipality that they are in. And frankly that’s a abhorrent on so many levels. But again, by definition a municipal court and the matters that are heard by municipal court judges are not by definition contributing to the cycle of poverty.”

At least two months before the hearings, which have not been scheduled, the judges will release a list of eligible cases to the municipalities so they can see what would be affected.

Of the current open warrants that would fall under this proposal, Rabner wrote, 355,619 of them involving parking tickets and 348,631 involve moving violations. The rest involve less common offenses, including local ordinance violations and fish and game violations.

The proposal would not include dismissing more serious cases, including driving without a license, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, passing a stopped school bus, or driving without insurance.

Read the New Jersey Supreme Court order: