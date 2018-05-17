N.J. schools among 'most segregated' in nation, suit says

As Subaru opens its new HQ, there's hope that it will bring change to Admiral Wilson Boulevard

TRENTON — In a case that could reshape New Jersey’s public school system, a coalition of civil rights advocates and black and Latino students sued the state Thursday, alleging that persistent segregation has violated the constitutional rights of hundreds of thousands of students.

Filed by the Latino Action Network and the NAACP New Jersey State Conference and other plaintiffs, the lawsuit alleges that New Jersey has been “complicit” in creating and maintaining “one of the most segregated public school systems in the nation.”

Although the total of black and Latino students is nearly equal to the white total statewide, a significant — and growing — number of blacks and Latinos attend schools that are almost entirely non-white, the suit says. That includes districts that have been under state control.

New Jersey is one of six states in which non-whites constitute a majority.

“New Jersey’s segregation results from a longstanding failure of state educational policy that’s legally and morally indefensible,” said former state Supreme Court Justice Gary Stein at a news conference in Trenton Thursday morning announcing the suit. But Stein said he remedies “may take several years to implement.”

The lawsuit faults the state for requiring students to attend public schools in the towns where they live, rather than taking steps to reduce segregation, including consolidating its fragmented school districts. It asks the court to declare the state’s “longstanding and intensive segregation” of black and Latino students unconstitutional, and to require the state and lawmakers to come up with a new methodology for assigning students to schools.

Among states New Jersey might have an exceptionally favorable environment for such a challenge, legal experts say. The state constitution prohibits segregation in public schools; Pennsylvania’s and other states’ do not.

In Camden County, the suit names Camden, Lawnside, and Woodlynne as districts with better than 90 percent non-white pupil populations, with at least 64 percent living in poverty. Over three-quarters of the pupils in the state-controlled Camden district are enrolled in schools almost absent of whites, the suit said.

Statewide, the population of New Jersey public school students in 2016-17 was 45 percent white, 27 percent Latino, 15.5 percent black and 10 percent Asian.

“Because educational opportunity is, as a result, undermined for students in schools that are often characterized by intense poverty and social isolation in numerous, well-documented ways, these segregative state laws, policies, and practices deny an alarming number of Black and Latino students the benefits of a thorough and efficient education,” the lawsuit alleges.

It also contends that all pupils, “including white students,” are harmed by “homogeneous learning and social environments” that “produce a two-way system of racial stereotyping, stigma, fear, and hostility that obscures individuality and denies all concerned the recognized benefits of diversity in education.”

The case “is going to be extremely important in re-inspiring state advocates to use their state constitutions to promote school integration,” said Philip Tegeler, a civil rights lawyer in Washington, D.C. But it was not clear just how the case might apply elsewhere.

The lawsuit, announced on the 64th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Brown vs. Board of Education decision that declared government-mandated segregation to be unconstitutional, was filed in Mercer County Superior Court. It alleges violations of New Jersey’s Constitution, which, in addition to establishing the right to a “thorough and efficient” system of education, specifically bars segregation in public schools.

That anti-segregation provision sets New Jersey apart from most states and provides a stronger basis for a desegregation case than federal law, legal experts say. And unlike at the federal level, New Jersey’s court has also ruled that the state has the power to order school districts to consolidate to achieve racial balance.

“The two big obstacles to national integration were both eliminated almost half a century ago” in New Jersey, said Paul Tractenberg, a former Rutgers Law professor who leads a nonprofit focused on diversity and equality in education.

New Jersey’s many school districts — 674, most confined to town boundaries and including 40 percent that don’t serve students K-12 — combined with the requirement that students attend school where they live “is really a recipe for segregation,” said Tegeler, a member of the steering committee for the National Coalition on School Diversity.

The proportion of students in New Jersey attending schools that are less than 10 percent white has risen “almost continuously” since 1990, according to recent report by Tractenberg. The percentage of schools enrolling less than 10 percent white students has more than doubled since the 1989-90 school year.

Those schools performed worse than state averages, the report said. It found “a significant correlation between how proportional a school’s demographic profile is to the state and an array of educational outcomes,” including graduation, dropout and college matriculation rates.

Research has proven the benefits of integration, including exposure to students with more resources, said Gary Orfield, research professor and co-director of the Civil Rights Project at UCLA.

“It’s very hard to get ready for college in a school where almost everybody is nonwhite, and almost everybody is poor,” Orfield said. Integration “makes a big difference not just for your education, but for your life.”

The suit alleges that New Jersey has ignored “feasible solutions” to segregation. Those include allowing black and Latino students to choose to attend schools outside their districts of residence and the creation of themed magnet schools, which can attract students from across a region.

“One of the issues that will undoubtedly arise is school segregation is in at least in some part the result of housing segregation,” said said Dennis Parker, who is director of the ACLU’s Racial Justice Program and has been involved in a Connecticut desegregation case. “How that plays into what created the problem and how you remedy it is important.”

New Jersey municipalities and school districts long have resisted consolidation. While advocates won a landmark funding case intended to equalize aid between rich and poor districts, “we did not try to deal with the fact that the poor, urban districts are overwhelmingly populated by low-income, minority kids,” said Tractenberg, who founded the Education Law Center that brought the Abbott v. Burke case.

New Jersey’s growing diversity — with 45 percent white students last year, down from 52 percent in 2010-11 — has produced some “surprisingly diverse” school districts, Tractenberg said. But that diversity isn’t necessarily present at the school, or classroom level, he said.

As the nation becomes increasingly non-white, and the percentage of students in poverty grows, “the educational consequences for the kids who are isolated increase,” Orfield said. And white students that are isolated “are going to be severely unprepared for the society they’re going to be living in as adults.”