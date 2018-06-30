Another government shutdown? N.J. on the brink, with no budget deal

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a news conference after he and Democratic legislative leaders failed to strike a budget deal, Friday in Trenton.

The second New Jersey government shutdown in as many years — though this time, under single-party rule — loomed Saturday, as the clock ticked toward midnight with no announced budget deal between Gov. Murphy and lawmakers.

It wasn’t clear early Saturday evening whether a deal would be reached. As of 5:30 pm, Murphy and legislative leaders had been meeting for more than two hours, after the governor publicized what he portrayed as a compromise proposal designed to end a standoff.

Despite sharing a political party, the Democratic governor, who took office this year, and leaders of the Legislature have been at odds over proposed tax increases.

Lawmakers have bucked Murphy’s call for a millionaires tax to fund the new governor’s agenda, while Murphy argues the $36.5 billion budget the Legislature passed last week wouldn’t provide sustainable revenue.

The new fiscal year begins Sunday. If a budget isn’t enacted by the end of Saturday, the state faces a shutdown of nonessential services — including state parks and beaches, racetracks, and Motor Vehicle Commission offices.

Hoping to mitigate the pain, the Assembly passed a bill Saturday that would require state parks and recreation areas to stay open for seven days in the event of a shutdown. It would need the approval of the Senate, which wasn’t in session Saturday.

In addition to signing or vetoing the legislative budget, Murphy has the ability to line-item veto parts of the plan.

While Murphy and legislative leaders favor increased spending on priorities such as school funding and New Jersey Transit, their problem is how to get there.

During his campaign for governor, Murphy pledged to raise taxes on millionaires, promising a progressive agenda and renewed investment in schools and infrastructure after the tenure of former governor Chris Christie.

Senate President Stephen Sweeney (D., Gloucester), had also favored a millionaires tax. But he changed his tune after President Trump’s tax overhaul capping a deduction popular with New Jerseyans, saying a new hike would drive wealthy residents away from the state.

Instead, Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D., Middlesex) have pushed an increase in the corporation business tax — which they say would capture some of the profits flowing to corporations under the federal tax changes.

The legislative budget would raise the corporate business tax for two years from 9 percent to 13 percent on corporations that earn at least $25 million, a rate that would be the highest in the nation. Murphy said the rate would make New Jersey uncompetitive and also objected to the two-year time frame as not sustainable.

But he has been open to a lesser increase. On Saturday morning, Murphy’s office released a letter by the governor to lawmakers proposing several compromises. The governor said he would support a 2 percent increase over four years in the corporation business tax.

He also said he was willing to drop his pitch to restore the sales tax to 7 percent, which legislative leaders had opposed. Christie and lawmakers had cut the tax to 6.625 percent as part of a 2016 deal to raise the gas tax.

And Murphy said he renewed an offer to accept a 10.75 percent marginal tax rate on income over $1.75 million, rather than $1 million. The current top rate is 8.97 percent and applies to income above $500,000. Legislative leaders, meanwhile, had proposed a different top rate on Friday — 9.95 percent on income above $5 million.

While Murphy’s letter was released Saturday, a legislative source said the governor had previously proposed the compromise.

State government shut down for three days last year after Christie and lawmakers failed to reach a deal involving the state budget and changes Christie wanted to make to the state’s largest health insurer.

The shutdown ended on the Fourth of July — but not until after Christie was photographed lounging with his family on the strand at the otherwise-closed Island Beach State Park, drawing intense criticism.

Staff Writer Andrew Seidman contributed to this article.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.