Motorist killed by NJ Transit train in Lindenwold

A 21-year-old Camden County man was killed when his car was struck by a NJ Transit train in Lindenwold late Thursday morning, the state agency said.

About 11:45 a.m., an Atlantic City Line train was heading west to Philadelphia when it hit a car that was on the tracks at the Maple Avenue crossing, NJ Transit reported.

Namier Al-Uqdah, of Berlin, was killed in the accident. Three crew members and no passengers were on the train at the time, and they were not injured.

The train service was briefly suspended.