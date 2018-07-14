Man shot, killed by Vineland police

Allison Steele writes about food and booze culture in Philadelphia and beyond.

Police in Vineland fatally shot a man on a front porch Saturday morning, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

The man, who had not been identified as of Saturday night, was on the front porch of a house on W. Wood Street Saturday morning. Officers with the Vineland Police Department were dispatched to the scene shortly before 11:30 a.m. after a caller reported that the man was acting “suspiciously,” authorities said.

Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement that “An encounter between the officers and the subject lasted for several minutes” before the man was shot. It was not clear whether the man was armed or what took place during that encounter.

The death is being investigated by the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, in accordance with state guidelines that pertain to police-involved shootings, the statement said.