Man killed by police in Princeton standoff

A hole is seen on the glass panel (far left) as New Jersey State Police officials walk out of a Panera Bread restaurant in Princeton, N.J., where an armed man was holed up across the street from Princeton University on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

An armed man was fatally shot by police Tuesday after a standoff at a restaurant across the street from the Princeton University campus, authorities said.

The man, whose identity was not available, entered the Panera Bread on Nassau Street in Princeton just after 10 a.m. Employees and customers were able to flee the building and a standoff ensued between the man and police.

Shortly before 3 p.m., police fatally shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Shooting Response Team was investigating whether the use of deadly force was justified.