Man gets 12 years in N.J. prison for causing OD death

Jose LaPorte was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in New Jersey state prison for causing the fatal overdose last year of a Burlington Township man who purchased heroin from LaPorte.

A 25-year-old Camden man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in state prison for causing the overdose of a 35-year-old man last year.

Jose LaPorte sold heroin to Sun Han, who fatally overdosed from the drug last April in his Burlington Township home. LaPorte must serve more than 10 years of his prison term before becoming eligible for parole, said Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

LaPorte was found guilty in January by a Burlington County jury of first-degree strict liability for drug-induced deaths.

Also on Thursday, a Burlington County grand jury indicted 40-year-old Jimmy Flakes, of Lawnside, on the strict-liability charge for causing the death of a Marlton man last September.

On Monday, 37-year-old Leonard Hicks, of Sicklerville, pleaded guilty to a strict-liability charge in the death of a 26-year-old Evesham Township man.