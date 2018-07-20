Man charged in fatal beating of Gloucester County woman

Police: same perp in West Philly sex assaults of 3 women

Daniel Brennan, 33, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Leeann Foltrauer, 31.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with the fatal beating of a 31-year-old Gloucester County woman, authorities said Friday.

Daniel Brennan, of Greenwich, Cumberland County, was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree credit card theft by fraudulent use, third-degree criminal restraint, and related offenses in the death of Leeann Foltrauer, 31, of Pitman.

Brennan had recently moved in with Foltrauer, whose body was found around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Boulevard Avenue residence in Pitman, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said. An autopsy determined that she died from multiple blunt force injuries to her head.

Brennan was arrested without incident on Thursday in Mount Ephraim by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Brennan was being held without bail at the Salem County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.