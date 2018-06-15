Rapper Juelz Santana released from house arrest in N.J. He can now tour with Dipset but his mother has to accompany him.

Rapper Juelz Santana released from house arrest in N.J. He can now tour with Dipset but his mother has to accompany him. Jun 15

I cover news and people in New Jersey, focusing on cannabis issues, court rulings that have an impact on everyday life, profiles of unusual folks and the disappearance of open spaces in the Garden State.

Juelz Santana was arrested In March after a gun was found in a carry-on bag containing his identification at the Newark Liberty International Airport.

Rapper Juelz Santana – who has been on house arrest since he was arrested in March on charges he brought a loaded gun to the Newark Liberty International Airport – was granted permission by a New Jersey federal judge to join his group when the Dipset tour begins this month.

But Santana, whose real name is LaRon James, will have to drive to the concerts, and his mother will have to accompany him, U.S. Magistrate Michael A. Hammer said Friday.

The Newark, N.J. magistrate also ruled that James, 36, of Totowa, can only attend the first five concerts, while he awaits trial. James also cannot travel with other members of Dipset and must provide the court and law enforcement with his itinerary before he departs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Newark. Also, James may not carry any weapons or possess illegal drugs, under the magistrate’s order.

James was planning to board a plane to fly to San Francisco in March when a Transportation Security Administration agent spotted the gun in his bag during X-ray screening at the airport security gate, authorities said.

James fled the scene, leaving the airport by taxi, authorities said. He surrendered three days later and was placed on house arrest.

He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft. Authorities said he had a .38 caliber Derringer pistol in his suitcase.

According to hotnewhiphopnews.com, James recently wrote a letter to the judge to ask if he could tour with his group, the Diplomats, popularly known as Dipset. He said that he needed to join the tour so that he can make money to fend off the foreclosure of his home, according to the website.

The first concert in the Dipset tour will be June 21 in Hampton, New Hampshire with other concerts in Norfolk, Virginia, Baltimore, Charlotte and Greensboro, North Carolina.

After his arrest, the Electric Factory in Philadelphia cancelled a concert by the Diplomats, “due to unforeseen circumstances.” He was also missing from the line-up during the 11th annual Roots Picnic at the Festival Pier in Philadelphia on June 2 due to his house arrest.

Authorities said the “There it Go” hitmaker has been prohibited from possessing a firearm since 2013, when he was convicted of manufacturing and distributing a controlled substance.

If convicted of the new charges, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Dipset recently released a new song “Stronger,” from the soundtrack for the upcoming movie Uncle Drew.

