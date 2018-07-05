Dismembered and burned body found in rural South Jersey field was that of Vineland woman, 32

Tonya Cook, 32, identified by New Jersey State Police as the victim of a homicide whose burned and mutilated body was discovered in Lawrence Township on Monday.

New Jersey State Police on Thursday identified the dismembered and burned body found in Lawrence Township earlier this week as that of a 32-year-old Vineland woman, Tonya Cook.

Authorities said they were conducting a homicide investigation and seeking the public’s help with information about the crime.

A passerby made the grisly discovery on Monday in a field off Banks Road near Lummistown Road in the Cedarville section of Lawrence Township. Troopers from Port Norris Station responded to the area at 8:17 a.m.

Investigators confirmed that the body had been mutilated and set on fire. The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Cook, who was known to have ties throughout Cumberland County, police said.

The victim’s brother, Timothy Cook, mourned her death on Facebook and started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her burial.

“Tonya Marie Cook was a very kind and Beautiful Black Women. She Loved all of her Friends and Family and she showed Unconditional Love to all,” he wrote in a GoFundMe campaign titled ‘To help bury Tonya.’ “Friends, Family you may not know what to do but along with keeping Tonya in our Hearts you can contribute by helping us raise money to put her to rest.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the campaign had raised over $280 toward its $5,000 goal.