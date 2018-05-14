Walkout planned at Haddonfield High after racial incident cancelled boys' lacrosse season

Anastasia has written sports in the Philadelphia area since 1980, serving as a Philadelphia Eagles beat writer as well as a sports columnist and sports editor at the Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, N.J. before joining The Inquirer.

Phil Anastasia is an award-winning sports columnist for The Inquirer. His work has been cited by the Associated Press Sports Editors and the New Jersey Press Association, and his 2011 column on the tragedy at Mainland Regional High School won first place in the New Jersey Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Money for Martin Luther King house in Camden diverted to city Fire Department, lawyer says. City is silent on why.

Money for Martin Luther King house in Camden diverted to city Fire Department, lawyer says. City is silent on why. May 13

A Haddonfield High school athlete has called for a student walkout Monday afternoon to show support for the boys’ lacrosse team whose season was ended by school officials after a player was accused of using a racial slur against a black female track runner from another school.

In a message circulated on social media, the student, a junior, said he felt “obligated to address the lack of due process and lack of support” shown by school administrators toward student athletes in recent days. He asked his peers “to take a stand against the injustices” and join a walkout scheduled for 1 p.m.

Breaking: Haddonfield student athlete is organizing student walkout at 1 pm today to protest “lack of due process” and “lack of support” from school athletic department and administration over cancellation of boys’ lacrosse season. More to come @HMHSathletics @HaddonfieldLax — Philip Anastasia (@PhilAnastasia) May 14, 2018

“Not only have the voices of student athletes been silenced by the actions of the Administration, they have yet to even be recognized,” the message said.

Interim Superintendent David T. Lindemuth did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

On Friday, Lindenmuth canceled the remainder of the boys’ lacrosse season after the school’s internal investigation could not identify the team member who made the racial slur. School officials set a deadline for someone to come forward and identify the student who was responsible and later extended the time-frame, students say.

“Since we could not pinpoint one we had to look at the whole team,” Lindenmuth said last week.

The incident occurred May 1 during a girls’ track meet at Haddonfield involving teams from Sterling High School in Somerdale, Haddon Heights High School, and Haddonfield, according to Lloyd D. Henderson, president of the Camden County East Branch of the NAACP.

The black athlete, from Sterling, was on the track when five to seven white Haddonfield boys’ lacrosse players walked by her, said Cydney Thomas, a Haddon Heights track team member who is black. One told the Sterling athlete “to move, ‘N-word,’” Thomas said. The lacrosse team was practicing on a field surrounded by the track.

Haddonfield on Friday forfeited its final two games against West Deptford and Cherry Hill East, ending its season 8-0 in their division, 9-5 overall. Haddonfield would have started the NJSIAA tournament on Wednesday, likely as the No. 7 seed in South Jersey Group 1.

It is believed to be the first time that a school in New Jersey has canceled a sports season in progress since 2014, when the Sayreville football program was shut down by incidents of bullying, harassment, and intimidation, according to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.

The decision has fueled passions on both sides of the issues on social media. A tweet in response to Monday’s planned protest, said “show’s they don’t get it.” Another commented “someone allegedly says a bad word and the whole team gets the death penalty?”

There's just no sense of proportion. There was a Philly football team whose star RB got arrested before the state championship for robbery & the school didn't consider cancelling its season. But someone allegedly says a bad word and the whole team gets the death penalty? — Jon Bund (@JonBund) May 11, 2018

To the young woman who spoke up, be proud of what you did, because not everyone has the strength to do that. Don't let this get you down, he is one of many ignorant people you'll encounter in your life. Keeping speaking out. https://t.co/jRdpXG3LTY (@6abc) — Brittany (@BritanyTatum) May 12, 2018

A complaint Sterling filed with the athletic association was referred to the state Attorney General’s Office for review by the Division on Civil Rights as a bias incident.